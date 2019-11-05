Winter in fall continues for south-central Wisconsin with a winter weather advisory in effect from midnight to noon on Wednesday and several more inches of snow possible, according to forecasters.
The advisory excludes the counties of Lafayette, Green, Rock and Walworth along the Illinois state line.
The National Weather Service said snow will spread from west to east through the area overnight, with 2 to 4 inches of wet, slushy snow expected, likely causing slippery conditions for commuters Wednesday morning.
As temperatures warm, the snow will transition to a rain and snow mix or all rain by Wednesday afternoon.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin are available by calling 511 or going to the state's 511 website.
Officially, Madison already has seen 8.5 inches of snow this snow season (since July 1), 7.8 inches above normal.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight, there is a 90 percent chance for precipitation in the form of snow before 5 a.m., then rain and snow as the low falls to around 3, with snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
The chance for precipitation is 70 percent Wednesday, with possible snow accumulation of less than inch, cloudy skies, a high near 38 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon.
The chance for rain and snow falls to 30 percent overnight Wednesday into Thursday as the slow falls to around 19.
You have free articles remaining.
The cold weather will continue after the storm moves out, with chances for snow returning at 30 percent Saturday night and Sunday, and 20 percent Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 28, 29, 37, 30 and 23, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 12, 21, 24 and 15.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts the storm overnight into Wednesday delivering 1 to 2 inches of snow south of the Madison area and 2 to 4 inches in the Madison area and to the north.
Cold weather will follow, with a Light mix possible Saturday night ending in light snow Sunday morning.
Monday’s high in Madison was 46 at 1:57 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 26 degrees below the record high of 72 for Nov. 4, set in 2008.
Monday’s low in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 8 for Nov. 4, set in 1951.
Officially, 0.09 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.28 inches, 0.05 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 12.92 inches of precipitation, 7.06 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 42.51 inches of precipitation, 11.83 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 4 is 1.61 inches in 2003.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s November total stayed at 0.4 inches, 0.2 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.5 inches, 7.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 4 is 0.7 inches in 1884.