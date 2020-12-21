Winter begins quietly for southern Wisconsin, but cold blast on the way for Christmas

Even though the snow should be light, winds gusting to more than 40 miles per hour will cause any snow to blow around and significantly reduce visibilities.

Temperatures are unlikely to climb above zero in northern Minnesota and the teens in southern Wisconsin on Christmas Eve, but the cold blast will not last long and temperatures will be heading back to normal by the end of the week, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow after noon, with partly sunny skies, a high near 38 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 23 with winds gusting as high as 30 mph, Tuesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 36 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 31 with wind gusts as high as 30 mph, on Wednesday there’s a 40% chance of rain showers before 11 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow showers after 4 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 41 and south winds around 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.