Winter begins quietly for southern Wisconsin, but cold blast on the way for Christmas

Calendar winter and the week will start with temperatures above normal, but wind chill values will be in the weather headlines by Christmas Eve for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The winter solstice at 4:02 a.m. Monday marked the start of calendar winter, while meteorological winter started Dec. 1.
Light rain and snow fell early Monday, moving west to east across the area and mainly to the north and east of the Madison area. Dry air was limiting the extent of the precipitation, the National Weather Service said.
A stronger system during the middle of the week could deliver rain and snow to the area, and the cold blast will follow for Christmas Eve and Christmas, the Weather Service said.
"A storm in the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies will come racing eastward through the northern Plains into the Great Lakes late Tuesday into Christmas Eve," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys. "This will bring snow from the eastern Rockies into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest."
The snow could fall in the Upper Midwest Wednesday into Thursday.
"Where snow begins to form in the Plains for the middle of the week will depend on exactly where the center of the storm takes shape," Roys said. "The leading edge of this Arctic blast will be the boundary along which the main center of low pressure forms, but confidence is still low on just where that center will form."
Even though the snow should be light, winds gusting to more than 40 miles per hour will cause any snow to blow around and significantly reduce visibilities.
Temperatures are unlikely to climb above zero in northern Minnesota and the teens in southern Wisconsin on Christmas Eve, but the cold blast will not last long and temperatures will be heading back to normal by the end of the week, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow after noon, with partly sunny skies, a high near 38 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 23 with winds gusting as high as 30 mph, Tuesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 36 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 31 with wind gusts as high as 30 mph, on Wednesday there’s a 40% chance of rain showers before 11 a.m., then rain and snow showers between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., then snow showers after 4 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, with a high near 41 and south winds around 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph.
There’s a 20% chance for snow Wednesday night before midnight, then quiet weather through the weekend, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny on Christmas Eve, mostly sunny on Christmas and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 12, 18, 27 and 30, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 9, 3, 10 and 15.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts a possible light rain/mix later on Wednesday, possible light snow Wednesday night, and otherwise quiet weather.
Noel said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 37, 35, 42, 17, 20, 27 and 29, and overnight lows around 23, 2, 12, 5, 12 and 15.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 33 at 1:03 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 62 for Dec. 20, set in 1877.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 25 at 8:55 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal low and 42 degrees above the record low of 17 below for Dec. 20, set in 1963.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.71 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.34 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 20 is 1.16 inches, set in 2012.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.4 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 4.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 20 is 13.3 inches, set in 2012.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
