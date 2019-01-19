Winter is here. Finally.
The first major snowstorm to hit the Madison area this season will have dumped 5 to 8 inches on the area by the time it ends mid-morning Saturday, nearly doubling Madison’s snow total for the season, according to forecasters.
At the start of Friday, Madison had recorded just 9.7 inches of snow for the season (since July 1). Officially, 3.6 inches fell on Friday, with the snow continuing into Saturday and expected to total up to 8 inches in Madison.
The Madison area dodged a big snowstorm that dumped several inches in far southern and southeast Wisconsin and up to a foot in the Chicago area at the end of Thanksgiving weekend, and just last weekend a huge storm dumped up to more than a foot from Kansas City to St. Louis and to the east.
But the Madison area wasn’t so lucky this time as the powerful storm system tracked to the north of original forecasts and started hitting here mid-afternoon Friday.
The National Weather Service said the storm system is forecast to intensify even more as it moves east and hits the Ohio Valley and then the northeast U.S., dumping more than 2 feet in parts of New England this weekend with strong winds. Significant amounts of ice also are expected south of the snow line, and strong thunderstorms to the south of that.
The winter storm warning for the south-central Wisconsin counties of Dane, Iowa, Green, Lafayette and Rock will end at 9 a.m., but continues until noon for the counties of Jefferson, Waukesha and Walworth to the east. Lake enhancement means accumulating snow will continue into Saturday night along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties, the Weather Service said.
The snow has hit southern portions of the area hardest, with lesser totals to the north.
Once the snow moves out, the coldest air of the weekend is expected to move in, bringing south-central Wisconsin a blast of below-zero cold that hasn’t been seen this winter. Along with that, another round of accumulating snow and potentially some freezing drizzle or rain is expected Tuesday into early Wednesday, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Saturday, look for the snow to end by 9 a.m., a high near 21 and north winds of around 15 miles per hour producing wind chill values of zero to 5, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 5, with wind chill values of 10 below to zero, Sunday should be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 11 and north winds around 10 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to zero.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, the low should tumble to 2 below, with wind chill values of 5 below to 10 below.
Monday should be partly sunny, with a high near 19 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for snow return at 20 percent chance early Tuesday morning, 90 percent Tuesday and Tuesday night, and 20 percent Thursday night into Friday. No possible snow totals were provided.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, and partly sunny Friday, with highs near 29, 21, 24 and 6, and lows Monday night through Thursday night around 15, 15, 10 and 1.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts the snow ending by mid-morning Saturday, clod air to follow, with light snow Monday night into Tuesday, a few light snow showers Friday night, and a few snow showers Saturday.
Brown said skies over Madison should be turning partly sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday, partly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, and cloudy Friday and Saturday, with highs near 19, 12, 18, 27, 19, 22, 18 and 11, and overnight lows around 2, 1 below, 15, 11, 7, 12, 3 and 6 below.
Friday’s high in Madison was 26 at 12:35 a.m., the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 18, set in 1996.
Friday’s low in Madison was 14 at 7:30 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 41 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 18, set in 1994.
Officially, 0.32 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, boosting Madison’s January and 2019 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.45 inches, 0.73 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 3.55 inches, 1.09 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 18 is 0.8 inches, set in 1996.
Officially, 3.6 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Friday, boosting Madison’s January and 2019 snow total to 4 inches, 3.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 9.9 inches, 11.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 13.3 inches, 11.8 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 18 is 5.8 inches, set in 1936.