Windy Thursday could bring flooding along Lake Michigan, warmer weekend to follow

Winds will be so strong Thursday that areas south and east of Dane County are under a wind advisory and areas along Lake Michigan are under a lakeshore flood advisory.

Dane County is not under the wind advisory, but counties to the south and east are until 7 p.m., with northeast winds gusting 35 to 45 miles per hour, or slightly more in the advisory areas, the National Weather Service said.

Lake Michigan could see waves of 10 to 12 feet, prompting the lakeshore flood advisory from Sheboygan south to Kenosha.

Meanwhile, a second day of “high risk” for severe weather is on tap for the southern U.S. on Thursday, slightly east of Wednesday’s area of highest risk, with the focus on the Carolinas, and 22 states and more than 100 million Americans in the line of fire, AccuWeather said.

On Wednesday by the evening, nearly two dozen tornadoes had been reported from Missouri to Alabama, causing property damage and disrupting the lives of millions across the region, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.