Windy Thursday could bring flooding along Lake Michigan, warmer weekend to follow

Next 12 Hours
Winds will be so strong Thursday that areas south and east of Dane County are under a wind advisory and areas along Lake Michigan are under a lakeshore flood advisory.
Dane County is not under the wind advisory, but counties to the south and east are until 7 p.m., with northeast winds gusting 35 to 45 miles per hour, or slightly more in the advisory areas, the National Weather Service said.
Lake Michigan could see waves of 10 to 12 feet, prompting the lakeshore flood advisory from Sheboygan south to Kenosha.
Meanwhile, a second day of “high risk” for severe weather is on tap for the southern U.S. on Thursday, slightly east of Wednesday’s area of highest risk, with the focus on the Carolinas, and 22 states and more than 100 million Americans in the line of fire, AccuWeather said.
On Wednesday by the evening, nearly two dozen tornadoes had been reported from Missouri to Alabama, causing property damage and disrupting the lives of millions across the region, according to NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.
On Thursday, all facets of severe weather are predicted, including large hail, flash flooding and frequent lightning strikes in addition to damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes.
“The level of risk for forecast severe weather and tornadoes depicted at midweek is something you may only see a handful of times in a lifetime," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43 and northeast winds at 20 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph.
After an overnight low around 22, with winds still gusting to 30 mph, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 49 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said highs will warm into the 50s and 60s starting on the weekend, with chances for showers at 20% Monday, 40% Monday night, 60% Tuesday, 50% Tuesday night, and 40% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 54, 62, 59, 56 and 56, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 23, 33, 43, 44 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a windy Thursday, sprinkles Sunday night, a few light rain showers possible Monday, rain possible Tuesday, rain Tuesday night, and a few rain showers possible Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 44, 49, 56, 60, 57, 54 and 54, and overnight lows around 23, 26, 35, 41, 42 and 45.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 34 at 11:57 p.m., 10 degrees below normal and 46 degrees below the record high of 80 for March 17, set in 2012.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 32 at 7:32 p.m., 7 degrees above normal and 40 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 17, set in 1941.
Officially, 0.17 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.45 inches, 0.6 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total rose to 2.58 inches, 1.15 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 17 is 0.77 inches in 1965.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 2 inches, 2.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 0.4 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 17 is 6.9 inches in 1965.
Madison’s official snow depth is a trace.
