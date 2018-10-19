It could be a rather gloomy Friday in Madison with clouds, spurts of light rain and strong winds as a cold front moves through, but conditions should improve for the weekend.
The National Weather Service said there's an 80 percent chance of rain on Friday, mainly before 3 p.m, with a high temperature near 57 and winds gusting up to 30 mph.
Saturday could start out with similar conditions with a mix of rain and snow mainly before 10 a.m., before the sun breaks through in the afternoon.
The high is only expected to reach 44, and winds could be gusting up to 40 mph.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said sun will be in the forecast Sunday through Thursday, with highs on a little roller coaster.
Sunday's high of 48 will be followed by 57 on Monday, 49 on Tuesday, 53 on Wednesday and 54 on Thursday.
There could be a few showers Thursday night into next Friday, with a high of 52.
The 58 on Thursday was normal for Oct. 18 and 24 degrees colder than the record high of 82, set in 1950 and tied in 1953.
The low of 27 was 11 degrees colder than normal and 9 degrees above the record low of 18 for the date, set in 1948 and tied in 1976.
No rain or snow fell at the airport, keeping the October precipitation total at 4.82 inches, 3.44 inches above normal.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.28 inches of precipitation, 5.77 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.31 inches of precipitation, 16.98 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 18 was 0.5 inches in 1991.