Windy, possibly wet end to work week before warmest weekend of 2020 for southern Wisconsin

It will be a windy and possibly wet end to the work week before the warmest weekend of the year for southern Wisconsin, with highs possibly cracking 60 for the first time in 2020 on Sunday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 60% chance for rain and snow before 2 p.m., then rain after 3 p.m., with no snow accumulation expected, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 45, and south winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon as a cold front passes and gusting as high as 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 26 and winds gust to 35 mph out of the northwest.

Friday’s forecast feature sunny skies, a high near 39 and north winds at 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Skies should be sunny Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 53 and 60, and lows Friday night and Saturday night around 24 and 42.

The Weather Service said chances for rain and/or snow are 50% Sunday night, 70% Monday and Monday night, 30% Tuesday, 20% Tuesday night, and 40% Wednesday.