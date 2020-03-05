Windy, possibly wet end to work week before warmest weekend of 2020 for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
It will be a windy and possibly wet end to the work week before the warmest weekend of the year for southern Wisconsin, with highs possibly cracking 60 for the first time in 2020 on Sunday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 60% chance for rain and snow before 2 p.m., then rain after 3 p.m., with no snow accumulation expected, mostly cloudy skies, a high near 45, and south winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon as a cold front passes and gusting as high as 35 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 40% chance for rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 26 and winds gust to 35 mph out of the northwest.
Friday’s forecast feature sunny skies, a high near 39 and north winds at 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Skies should be sunny Saturday and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 53 and 60, and lows Friday night and Saturday night around 24 and 42.
The Weather Service said chances for rain and/or snow are 50% Sunday night, 70% Monday and Monday night, 30% Tuesday, 20% Tuesday night, and 40% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 53, 43 and 44, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 46, 31 and 30.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light rain mix, mainly north, and then spotty rain showers later Thursday, a few flurries overnight, light rain developing Sunday night, and a possible rain and snow mix on Wednesday, with highs Thursday through Wednesday near 45, 39, 50, 58, 50, 44 and 42, and overnight lows around 26, 21, 40, 42, 26 and 31.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 43 at 4:58 p.m., 5 degrees above normal and 26 degrees below the record high of 69 for March 4, set in 1983.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 31 at 9:46 p.m., 10 degrees above normal and 41 degrees above the record low of 10 below for March 4, set in 2019.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.06 inches, 0.18 inches below normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.74 inches, 0.18 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 4 is 1.86 inches in 1976.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 0.6 inches, 0.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.3 inches, 9 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 4 is 5.4 inches in 1982.
Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.
Photos: Check out these epic shots of past Madison-area storms