Windy, chilly Thursday could feature rain and snow showers, possible thunder for southern Wisconsin

A windy and chilly Thursday could feature rain and snow showers and even some thunder across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
And chilly conditions will continue for the next week for the area, with highs not getting out of the 30s early next week, the National Weather Service said.
"Arctic air will spread across a large portion of the country by Monday," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "The core of the cold will be just east of the Continental Divide across the Front Range and Plains into the Midwest, where temperatures will average 10-20 degrees below normal."
Along with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the north-central tier of states, an extensive swath of snow will travel south and east with the cold air from Saturday into Monday, not quite reaching southern Wisconsin.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 50% chance for rain and snow showers, mainly after noon, with some thunder possible. Skies should be partly sunny, with a high near 42, and northwest winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting to 40 miles per hour in the afternoon, and if storms develop they could bring even higher gusts, the Weather Service said.
The chance for rain and snow showers is 30% overnight, as the low falls to around 30 and northwest winds blow at 15 to 20 mph and gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday should be sunny, with a high near 45 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Chances for rain and or snow showers return at 50% Saturday; 80% Saturday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 70% Sunday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 80% Sunday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch; 30% Monday; 20% Tuesday; and 20% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 49, 47, 37, 39 and 40, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 35, 41, 31, 26 and 25.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for the Madison area spotty light rain and snow showers late morning and afternoon tapering in the evening on a windy Thursday, a few rain showers later Saturday, rain showers Sunday, a possible rain/snow mix Sunday night and Monday, and a few rain and snow showers possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs Thursday through Wednesday should be near 44, 48, 51, 49, 42, 41 and 42, and overnight lows around 29, 35, 40, 33, 25 and 24.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 59 at 10:34 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 77 for April 8, set in 1971.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 40 at 5:30 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 9 for April 8, set in 1972.
Officially, 0.26 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.39 inches, 0.45 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 3.86 inches, 0.82 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 6.54 inches, 0.82 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 8 is 1.05 inches in 1999.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 1.1 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.8 inches, 5.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 4.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 8 is 1.8 inches in 2016.
