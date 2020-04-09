Windy, chilly Thursday could feature rain and snow showers, possible thunder for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A windy and chilly Thursday could feature rain and snow showers and even some thunder across southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

And chilly conditions will continue for the next week for the area, with highs not getting out of the 30s early next week, the National Weather Service said.

"Arctic air will spread across a large portion of the country by Monday," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "The core of the cold will be just east of the Continental Divide across the Front Range and Plains into the Midwest, where temperatures will average 10-20 degrees below normal."

Along with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the north-central tier of states, an extensive swath of snow will travel south and east with the cold air from Saturday into Monday, not quite reaching southern Wisconsin.