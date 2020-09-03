Winds could gust to 40 mph across southern Wisconsin on Thursday

Next 12 Hours
Winds will gust to 35 to 40 miles per hour across southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s for the area through Labor Day, before dropping to the 60s next week, according to forecasters.
The winds will blow strongest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., shifting from southwest to west in the morning to west to northwest in the afternoon, National Weather Service lead forecaster Mark Gehring said.
A prolonged surge of cooler air will overspread much of the central U.S. starting late in the weekend as a potent cold front sweeps across most of the central and eastern U.S., and a deep dip in the jet stream develops, allowing the Canadian air to reach as far south as Oklahoma next week, AccuWeather said.
High are forecast to drop from the middle to upper 90s to the middle 50s in Denver during the first half of next week, while highs will be 10-20 degrees below normal across much of the Midwest, northern and central Plains.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a slight chance for sprinkles between 11 a.m. and noon, with partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, a high near 76, and southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 49, Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 76 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 55, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 78 and calm wind becoming west winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and thunderstorms return at 40% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, 20% Sunday night and Monday, 50% Monday night through Tuesday night, and 30% Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 78, 77, 65 and 64, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 59, 59, 59 and 53.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a windy Thursday, storms possible late Saturday night, a few storms possible Sunday, isolated showers possible Monday, and showers possible Tuesday through Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 75, 75, 78, 76, 75, 68 and 63, and overnight lows around 52, 56, 61, 61, 55 and 47.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 81 at 1:30 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 17 degrees below the record high of 98 for Sept. 2, set in 1953.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 57 at 11:27 p.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 37 for Sept. 2, set in 1976.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.2 inches, 0.03 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 29.35 inches, 4.3 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 2 is 1.52 inches in 2018.
