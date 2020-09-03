Winds could gust to 40 mph across southern Wisconsin on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winds will gust to 35 to 40 miles per hour across southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s for the area through Labor Day, before dropping to the 60s next week, according to forecasters.

The winds will blow strongest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., shifting from southwest to west in the morning to west to northwest in the afternoon, National Weather Service lead forecaster Mark Gehring said.

A prolonged surge of cooler air will overspread much of the central U.S. starting late in the weekend as a potent cold front sweeps across most of the central and eastern U.S., and a deep dip in the jet stream develops, allowing the Canadian air to reach as far south as Oklahoma next week, AccuWeather said.

High are forecast to drop from the middle to upper 90s to the middle 50s in Denver during the first half of next week, while highs will be 10-20 degrees below normal across much of the Midwest, northern and central Plains.