Wind chill advisory for southern Wisconsin into Monday; 35 below possible overnight

A wind chill advisory is in effect for southern Wisconsin until noon Monday, with wind chills as low as 35 below possible Sunday night and early Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to cover all exposed skin, keep pets inside and limit any time spent outside.

"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the weather service said.

The advisory is in effect for Dane and surrounding counties, as well as some northern counties.

For Madison, a high of zero was expected for the afternoon and a low of 12 below was predicted for the evening. A north wind of about 10 mph will make it feel even colder, with a wind chill between 30 below and 20 below expected overnight.

The frigid cold will continue into Monday afternoon, with a high of just 3 expected Monday. The 30 below wind chill remains possible until about noon in Madison.

As the wind calms to about 5 mph, the wind chill is expected to be between 15 below and 10 below overnight Monday. There's also a 20% chance of snow Monday night.