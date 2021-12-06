Wind advisory until noon Monday as coldest air of season moves into southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A wind advisory is in effect until noon Monday for south-central Wisconsin as the coldest air of the season moves in, with lows falling to singles digits and wind chill values below zero overnight, according to forecasters.
The wind advisory until noon includes the counties of Green, Rock, Lafayette, Dane, Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, Iowa and Green Lake, with west winds blowing at 20 to 30 miles per hour and gusting to 45 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The winds have closed the Merrimac ferry that crosses Lake Wisconsin, the state Department of Transportation said Monday morning.
The winds are coming on the back end of a winter storm that on Sunday brought heavy snow to northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin, and mixed precipitation to southern Wisconsin, causing some slippery roads.
The Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in Minnesota's Cook County and a winter storm warning across the northern regions of Wisconsin and Minnesota until early Monday. Up to 16 inches of snow was expected in worst hit areas.
A light snow accumulation of less than an inch is expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening for southern Wisconsin, and a wintry mix is possible at times Thursday through Friday, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for scattered flurries into the afternoon, gradually clearing skies, temperatures falling to around 17 by 5 p.m., and the gusty west winds producing wind chill values between zero and 10.
Westerly winds gusting to 40 to 45 mph will bring arctic air to S WI today into tonight. Here is a loop of the expected drop in wind chill temps throughout the day. Some below zero readings by sunset. #swiwx pic.twitter.com/vOQ4uv3CkF— NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) December 6, 2021
After a low overnight around 7 with wind chill values between 5 below and zero, Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance of snow, mainly between noon and 3 p.m., cloudy skies, a high near 21, west winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon and wind chill values between zero and 10.
The chance for snow continues until midnight overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as the low falls to around 18.
Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 31 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there a 30% chance for snow Thursday, mixing with rain after 10 a.m.; a 60% chance for snow before 10 a.m. Friday, then rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain after 1 p.m.; and a 40% chance for rain and snow overnight Thursday into Friday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, and sunny Sunday, with highs near 40, 39, 35 and 40, and overnight lows around 22, 29, 30 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts the coldest conditions of the season moving in with sub-zero wind chills likely by early Tuesday; flurries possible Monday; spotty, light snow possible with up to a dusting for localized areas Tuesday and Tuesday night; a spotty, light mix possible Wednesday; a mix possible later on Friday; and snow possible Friday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 27, 23, 30, 40, 38, 33 and 37, and overnight lows around 5, 17, 25, 27, 26 and 20.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 36 at 10:19 a.m., the normal high and 28 degrees below the record high of 64 for Dec. 5, set in 2001.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 31 at 6:23 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 46 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Dec. 5, set in 1871.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.16 inches, 0.16 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.29 inches of precipitation, 14.53 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 5 is 1.16 inches, set in 1982.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at a trace, 1.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 4.6 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 5 is 4.8 inches, set in 1936.