Wind advisory Monday for southern Wisconsin as powerful storm system exits state

Southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Monday as a powerful storm system that dumped more than a foot of snow in some spots in northern Wisconsin exits the state, according to forecasters.

Snow total spotter reports to the National Weather Service for the storm Sunday into early Monday included 12.5 inches at Merrill, 9.1 inches at Rhinelander, 8.7 inches at Eagle River, 8.3 inches at Mondovi, and 7.5 inches at Eau Claire.

The La Crosse area had only around 2 inches, while Madison officially had just a trace as of midnight.

The wind advisory for southern Wisconsin on Monday is for northwest winds at 25 to 30 miles per hour gusting to 40 to 45 miles per hour.

The Weather Service also warned that weekend rains may push several rivers above flood stage this week.

Temperatures in the central U.S. early this week will be up to 40 degrees below normal in the wake of the storm, AccuWeather said.

Around the middle of April in the central U.S., normal highs range from the 50s across the north to the 60s and 70s farther south. Instead, highs will generally be in the 30s, 40s and 50s from north to south, which are levels more typical of February.

AccuWeather said Madison is just one of numerous cities that could see record lows on one or more nights early this week, with others including Billings, Montana; Casper, Wyoming; Rapid City, South Dakota; Denver; Minneapolis; Kansas City; and Oklahoma City.

In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38 and west winds around 25 mph gusting as high as 45 mph, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 24, with winds still gusting as high as 25 mph, Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain and snow showers, with increasing clouds, a high near 38 and west winds 5 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Wednesday afternoon and night, and a 20% chance for showers Saturday night and Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, partly sunny Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 42, 45, 49, 57 and 58, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 23, 25, 29, 32 and 40.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts passing flurries Tuesday, a possible few flurries Wednesday, and possible isolated rain Sunday, with highs Monday through Sunday near 37, 38, 39, 46, 50, 57 and 48, and overnight lows around 24, 23, 25, 28, 30 and 38.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 55 at 11:37 a.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 86 for April 12, set in 1887.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 33 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 17 for April 12, set in 1939.

Officially, 0.48 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.89 inches, 0.42 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 4.36 inches, 0.85 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 7.04 inches, 0.85 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for April 12 is 1.41 inches in 1991.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s April total at a trace, 1.5 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.8 inches, 5.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.5 inches, 3.9 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for April 12 is 2.6 inches in 1997.

