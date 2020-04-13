Wind advisory Monday as powerful system that pummeled northern Wisconsin exits state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory until 7 p.m. Monday as a powerful storm system that dumped more than a foot of snow in some spots in northern Wisconsin exits the state, according to forecasters.

Snow total spotter reports to the National Weather Service for the storm Sunday into early Monday included 12.5 inches at Merrill, 9.1 inches at Rhinelander, 8.7 inches at Eagle River, 8.3 inches at Mondovi, and 7.5 inches at Eau Claire.

The La Crosse area had only around 2 inches, while Madison officially had just a trace as of midnight.

The wind advisory for southern Wisconsin on Monday is for northwest winds at 25 to 30 miles per hour gusting to 40 to 45 miles per hour.

The Weather Service also warned that weekend rains may push several rivers above flood stage this week.

Temperatures in the central U.S. early this week will be up to 40 degrees below normal in the wake of the storm, AccuWeather said.