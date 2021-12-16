Wind advisory into Thursday afternoon for parts of southern Wisconsin as highs dip back to 30s

Next 12 Hours
After a historic Wednesday weather-wise for much of the central U.S., Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties are under a wind advisory until 5 p.m. Thursday, with gusts to 45 miles per hour producing chilly conditions as highs fall back into the 30s, according to forecasters.
The advisory-level winds out of the west to southwest are expected for locations north of a line from Lone Rock to Madison to Lake Geneva, the National Weather Service said.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 68 at 3:15 p.m., 36 degrees above the normal high and the highest temperature ever recorded in Madison in December. The prior record of 65 was set Dec 3, 2012, and the record for Dec. 15 had been 52 in 2011.
Wednesday’s wild weather for Wisconsin included a tornado watch for a big slice of the state, including the Madison area, and a high wind warning for the state.
Kevin Wagner, a meteorologist with the Weather Service, said multiple locations in Wisconsin observed wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph overnight. That included 66 mph in Sheboygan and 56 mph at the Dane County Regional Airport.
The Merrimac Ferry remained closed Thursday due to the high winds.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies and a high near 37.
After an overnight low around 22, with winds still gusting to 30 mph, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 33 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the east in the afternoon.
Quiet weather is expected into the middle of next week, with just a 20% chance for show Friday night after midnight and then no chances for precipitation through Wednesday, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 32, 29, 39, 34 and 34, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 25, 17, 23, 22 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts continued strong winds Thursday, flurries possible Friday night into Saturday morning, then quiet weather into the middle of next week.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 37, 34, 32, 30, 41, 34 and 33, and overnight lows around 21, 22, 15, 22, 22 and 21.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 47 at 3:07 a.m., 29 degrees above the normal low and 63 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 15, set in 1901.
Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.03 inches, 0.14 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.16 inches of precipitation, 14.23 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 15 is 1.57 inches, set in 1971.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.4 inches, 5.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 1 inch, 8.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 15 is 13.2 inches, set in 1987.