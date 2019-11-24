A powerful storm system that could mean major travel disruptions is heading for south-central Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday, but whether it will be heavy snow, heavy rain, or a mix depends on which forecast you check.
The storm’s track still isn’t certain enough for forecasters to agree, with the Madison area right in the rain-snow boundary area.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a rain and snow mix on Tuesday, accumulating snow Tuesday night, and lingering snow Wednesday morning, with no accumulation prediction.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 50% chance for rain after 1 p.m. Tuesday, three-quarter to an inch of rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and rain, possibly mixing with snow after 10 a.m., on Wednesday, with a tenth to a quarter of inch of precipitation possible.
AccuWeather said the storm will pack enough punch with snow, rain and wind to have a major impact on pre-Thanksgiving travel in the central U.S.
The storm is forecast to organize quickly along the eastern slopes of the central Rockies and Plains on Tuesday, then race northeastward toward the Great Lakes Tuesday night, with snow falling in a narrow zone north and west of the storm track.
The exact track will determine where several inches of snow falls and causes slippery roads and hazardous conditions.
"At this time, enough snow to create winterlike travel is anticipated from central and northeastern Colorado to much of Nebraska, northern Kansas, much of Iowa, southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "Enough snow to shovel and plow is anticipated in this swath.”
Cities that may receive enough snow for slippery conditions include Denver; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa; Rochester, Minnesota; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Some parts of Wisconsin could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, AccuWeather said.
South and east of the track of the storm, an area of drenching rain is expected to develop over the central Plains and increase in size as it reaches the Ohio Valley and southeastern Great Lakes later Tuesday and Tuesday night.
You have free articles remaining.
Even on the rain side of the storm, strong winds could mean delays at airport like Chicago's O'Hare International Airport from late Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon and Detroit's Metro Airport from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
After a quiet Thanksgiving, the Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow and rain Thursday night, a 30% chance for snow and rain Friday, a 70% chance for rain Friday night, and a 70% chance for snow and raun Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thanksgiving, and cloudy Friday and Saturday, with highs near 46, 48, 42, 38, 35, 38 and 37, and lows Sunday night through Friday night around 31, 32, 40, 25, 30 and 33.
27 Storm Track’s Brown said after a quiet Thanksgiving that might feature a few flurries, then rain and snow Friday night, and snow possibly mixed rain on Saturday.
Brown said skies over Madison should be partly to mostly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday, becoming mostly cloudy Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thanksgiving and Friday, and cloudy Saturday, with highs near 46, 47, 40, 42, 33, 38 and 35, lows Sunday night through Friday night around 32, 27, 33, 24, 31 and 33.
Saturday’s high in Madison was 44 at 2:32 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 63 for Nov. 23, set in 1931.
Saturday’s low in Madison was 24 at 5:49 a.m., 1 degrees below the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 3 below for Nov. 23, set in 1950.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.49 inches, 0.36 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 14.13 inches of precipitation, 6.75 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 43.72 inches of precipitation, 11.52 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 23 is 1.7 inches in 2003.
With no snow on Saturday, Madison’s November total stayed at 7.6 inches, 5.6 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.7 inches, 13.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 23 is 2.8 inches in 1977.