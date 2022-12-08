 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Widespread rain and snow for southern Wisconsin Thursday night through Friday

Dry today and this evening, but rain and snow will return to the area late tonight and continue through Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow is expected to fall in our updated forecast video.

