Widespread frost likely for southern Wisconsin overnight, more frost chances next week

The chilly stretch of weather southern Wisconsin has been experiencing will bottom out with likely widespread frost overnight, and no significant warm-up in sight, according to forecasters.
A frost advisory likely will be required overnight, and frost is possible again Sunday night into Monday morning and Monday night into Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Friday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 55 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 34 with areas of frost after 2 a.m. and before 8 a.m., Saturday’s forecast features increasing clouds, with a high near 57 and winds developing out of the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Overnight Saturday into Sunday, there’s a 30% chance for rain, and Sunday the chance for rain is 20%, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 56 and northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, and partly sunny Thursday, with highs near 57, 61, 64 and 65, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 36, 36, 39 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts frost possible overnight, showers possible overnight Saturday into Sunday, an isolated shower possible Wednesday night, and isolated showers possible Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 55, 57, 55, 57, 61, 62 and 65, and overnight lows around 32, 38, 37, 34, 40 and 42.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 59 at 1:44 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal high and 33 degrees below the record high of 92 for May 6, set in 1934.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 41 at 10:10 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 25 for May 6, set in 1970 and 1992.
Officially, 0.21 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.82 inches, 0.08 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 3.67 inches, 3.11 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 5.8 inches, 3.97 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 6 is 2.55 inches in 1960.
Madison has had no snow in May. Madison’s record snowfall for May 6 is 0.5 inches in 1989.