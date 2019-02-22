If the kitchen sink were a weather thing, it most likely would be thrown at Wisconsin this weekend.
Ice, snow, freezing rain, sleet and just plain rain are forecast for southern Wisconsin starting early Saturday morning, with consequential flooding possible from all the precipitation.
The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday for south-central Wisconsin and from 6 a.m. to noon in east-central and southeast Wisconsin, as the storm moves west to east across the state.
What should we expect?
Following a nice and sunny Friday, snow is forecast before 3 a.m. Saturday, changing to freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., then freezing rain from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., then rain possibly mixed with freezing rain from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., then all rain after 10 a.m.
Ice accumulations could range from 0.10 of an inch to 0.25 of an inch, with lesser accumulations toward central Wisconsin. Snow and sleet accumulations should stay under 1 inch.
"Plan on ice-covered roads and sidewalks for Saturday morning," the advisory said.
State highway conditions can be found on the Wisconsin highway travel map or by calling 511.
Rain could continue in south-central Wisconsin Saturday night into the early morning, before changing to a rain and snow mix, then just snow, all ending before noon Sunday.
Very strong winds are forecast as well, with gusts up to 35 mph Saturday night and 40 mph Sunday and Sunday night.
Some locales could see gusts up to 55 mph, the Weather Service said.
Added to the precipitation is the chance for flooding, thanks to melting snow, frozen ground and clogged storm drains.
"Minor flooding of rivers and lowlands is possible," the Weather Service said. "Clearing out storm drains of snow and ice will go a long way to helping mitigate urban flooding."
While residents in southern Wisconsin get the icy roads challenge on Saturday, northern Wisconsin could get blasted with heavy snow.
Up to 14 inches of snow is possible in north-central, central and far northeast Wisconsin, and freezing rain mixed with the snow could result in a quarter-inch of ice on roads.
East-central Wisconsin could see a different problem: fog. With warmer air over the snow cover, dense fog is possible in the region, with visibility down to zero at times Saturday night.
Following the wicked weather during the weekend, things should get back to normal for the work and school week, but it will be much colder on Monday.
Look for highs in the mid-teens Monday under partly sunny skies, then a high of 21 on Tuesday with a chance for snow.
Wednesday should be partly sunny and 25, then Thursday should be mostly sunny and a high near 22.
Thursday's high of 27 was 6 degrees below normal and 35 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 21, set in 2017.
The low of 7 was 10 degrees below normal and 22 degrees above the record low of 15 below for the date, set in 1873 and tied in 2008.
No precipitation fell at the airport, keeping the February total of rain combined with melted snow at 1.95 inches, 0.92 inches above normal.
The record precipitation on Feb. 21 was 1.54 inches in 1922.
In the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 6.61 inches of precipitation, 2.61 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 4.51 inches of precipitation, 2.25 inches above normal.
Snowfall stayed at 21.0 inches in February, 12.8 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Feb. 21 was 7.9 inches in 1993.
Since Dec. 1, Madison has received 46.6 inches of snow, 12.0 inches above normal, and 50.0 inches in the snow season, 11.3 inches above normal.