It should be a dry but cool Tuesday in south-central Wisconsin, but just wait until Wednesday.

Forecasters are looking at heavy rain, strong winds and cold temperatures on Wednesday, with over 2 inches of rain possible in the region.

Showers could start early in the morning and last until Thursday, with thunderstorms thrown into the mix Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest rainfall will be concentrated on Wednesday, with winds gusting up to 30 mph and the high only reaching 47.

Rain and storms could continue on Thursday with the high reaching 56.

The Mother's Day weekend looks pretty good, with sun and highs near 60 Friday through Sunday.

27 Storm Track meteorologist John Ziegler is forecasting highs of 57 on Friday and 61 on Saturday.

Sunday should be a very nice day as well, with sunshine and a high near 61.

The good weather continues as the new work and school week starts, with sun and 64 on Monday.

Monday's high in Madison reached 59, 6 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 92 for May 6, set in 1934.

The low of 49 was 6 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 25 for the date, set in 1970 and tied in 1992.

Rain totaled 0.20 of an inch at the airport, bringing the May precipitation (rain plus melted snow) total up to 0.96 inches, 0.31 inches above normal.

The record precipitation total on May 6 was 2.55 inches in 1960.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 5.10 inches of precipitation, 1.15 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 10.60 inches of precipitation, 1.67 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at zero for May; 5.7 inches for spring, 4.0 inches below normal; and 57.2 inches for the snow season, 6.4 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on May 6 was 0.5 inches in 1989.