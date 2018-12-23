Those hoping for a white Christmas for southern Wisconsin have hope, as the area could see minor accumulations of snow on Christmas, according to forecasters.
Predictions for possible snow totals range from a half-inch to 1.5 inches, falling from before daybreak to mid-day.
On Sunday in Madison, look for scattered flurries with isolated snow showers before 2 p.m., a chance of flurries between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 5 p.m. into the early evening, with cloudy skies through mid-morning then clearing, with a high near 35 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 22, Christmas Eve should be sunny, with a high near 32 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 30 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m. overnight into Christmas day, with a low around 25.
The Weather Service said there’s a 60 percent chance for precipitation on Christmas Day, with snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow, cloudy skies, a high near 36 and southeast winds around 5 mph. Accumulation of less than an inch is possible in Madison, with a half-inch more or less possible across the area.
Chances for precipitation are 30 percent in the form of rain and snow Christmas night, 70 percent in the form of rain and then rain and snow Wednesday night, 90 percent in the form of rain and snow and then rain Thursday into Thursday night, 40 percent in the form of rain Friday and rain and snow Friday night, and 30 percent in the form of snow Saturday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, cloudy Thursday, and mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, with highs near 36, 43, 41 and 27, and lows Tuesday night through Friday night around 28, 33, 39 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts for Madison a few flurries, especially north of Madison on Sunday; light snow and a few rain showers on Christmas Day, with minor snow accumulations possible; windy with a rain-snow mix developing late Wednesday night; windy and rainy Thursday, with rain tapering late at night; a rain-snow mix on Friday; and light snow possible on Saturday.
Brown said skies over Madison should be partly sunny to mostly cloudy Sunday, turning mostly sunny Monday, cloudy Tuesday through Saturday, and partly to mostly sunny next Sunday, with highs near 34, 31, 35, 36, 38, 43, 39 and 25, and overnight lows around 18, 20, 24, 33, 39, 36, 15 and 18.