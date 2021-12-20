White Christmas appears just a pipe dream for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Madison officially has seen just 0.4 inches of an inch of snow in December and an inch for the snow season (since July 1), almost 10 inches below normal.
That isn’t likely to change this week, making anyone’s dream of a white Christmas no more than a pipe dream: Some snowflakes might fall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across southern Wisconsin, but temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation, according to forecasters.
And southern Wisconsin is far from alone, as a large chunk of the contiguous U.S. is unlikely to see a white Christmas, AccuWeather said.
As of Dec. 17, less than 30% of the U.S. was covered by snow, with an average depth of 1.9 inches, according to data from NOAA. Most of the snow was located in the Rockies and the Great Basin, but the snow also stretched out to the northern Plains and even some parts of New England, reflective of what the states might just have come Christmas.
In Madison on Monday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 38 and southwest winds around 10 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 15, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 34 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph turning into southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 15, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 29 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for precipitation on Friday and a 30% chance Friday night in the form of snow before 7 a.m., rain and snow between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., rain after 9 a.m., rain before 4 a.m., and then rain and snow; and a 20% chance for rain and snow showers Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 42, 48, 38 and 37, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 24, 30, 30 and 21.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel forecasts possible flurries on Thursday, a chance for light rain showers on Christmas Eve, and a chance for mixed precipitation on Sunday.
Noel said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 37, 35, 30, 41, 44, 37 and 35, and overnight lows around 16, 16, 23, 32, 26 and 25.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 31 at 5:20 p.m., the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 53 for Dec. 19, set in 1877 and 1918.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 22 at 5:56 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 47 degrees above the record low of 25 below for Dec. 19, set in 1983.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.03 inches, 0.05 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.16 inches of precipitation, 14.42 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 19 is 0.76 inches, set in 1987.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.4 inches, 6.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 1 inch, 9.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 19 is 10.3 inches, set in 2008.