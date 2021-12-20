White Christmas appears just a pipe dream for southern Wisconsin

Madison officially has seen just 0.4 inches of an inch of snow in December and an inch for the snow season (since July 1), almost 10 inches below normal.

That isn’t likely to change this week, making anyone’s dream of a white Christmas no more than a pipe dream: Some snowflakes might fall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across southern Wisconsin, but temperatures will be too warm for any accumulation, according to forecasters.

And southern Wisconsin is far from alone, as a large chunk of the contiguous U.S. is unlikely to see a white Christmas, AccuWeather said.

As of Dec. 17, less than 30% of the U.S. was covered by snow, with an average depth of 1.9 inches, according to data from NOAA. Most of the snow was located in the Rockies and the Great Basin, but the snow also stretched out to the northern Plains and even some parts of New England, reflective of what the states might just have come Christmas.