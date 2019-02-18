Residents of southern Wisconsin will get only a brief respite after digging out from Sunday’s snowstorm before the next one hits, according to forecasters.
Madison saw a record for Feb. 17 of 5.4 inches on Sunday, and another storm system is predicted to move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said a winter weather advisory is likely to be issued for the storm, which will bring accumulating snow later Tuesday night and Wednesday, with some freezing rain or drizzle possibly mixing in at times across roughly the southeast half of the area later Wednesday morning and afternoon.
Madison could receive 3 to 5 inches, with up to 6 inches to the north and west, and as little as 2 inches in southeast Wisconsin.
In Madison on Monday, look for cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 23 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 6, Tuesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 25 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 70 percent Tuesday night, mainly after midnight, with around an inch of snow possible; 90 percent Wednesday in the form of snow before 3 p.m., then possibly snow mixing with freezing rain, and 1 to 3 inches of snow possible; and 30 percent in the form of snow Wednesday night before midnight.
The high Wednesday should be near 32, sandwiched by lows around 17 and 21, with east winds of 10 to 15 mph on Wednesday turning out of the south in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation return at 50 percent in the form of snow Friday night after midnight. 30 percent in the form of rain and snow Saturday, 70 percent in the form of rain and snow Saturday night, and 40 percent in the form of rain and snow Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday, and mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 31, 34, 39 and 36, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 12, 23 and 27.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a few early flurries on Monday; snow developing Tuesday night after midnight; periods of snow on Wednesday, possibly mixing with freezing rain southeast of Madison, and snow totals of 2 to 5 inches; a light rain and snow mix on Saturday and Saturday night; and the wintry mix changing to snow on Sunday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, mostly to partly sunny Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday and Friday, cloudy Saturday and Sunday, and increasingly sunny on Monday, with highs near 22, 25, 32, 30, 33, 37, 36 and 25, and overnight lows around 4, 17, 20, 11, 22, 35, 18 and 5.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 25 at 11:53 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 61 for Feb. 17, set in 1981.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 18 at 8:31 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Feb. 17 set in 1973.
Officially, 0.21 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s February total to 1.66 inches, 0.85 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 6.32 inches, 2.54 inches above normal. Madison’s 2019 precipitation total rose to 4.22 inches, 2.18 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 17 is 1.36 inches in 2008.
The 5.4 inches of snow on Sunday boosted Madison’s February total to 17.4 inches, 10.7 inches above normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 43 inches, 9.9 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 46.4 inches, 9.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 17 is the 5.4 inches that fell on Sunday.
Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.