A warm, wet and windy Monday is not the best way to start the work and school week in Wisconsin, but that's just what we're getting.
Rain that started early in the morning is expected to continue into the early afternoon, with rainfall possibly totaling up to an inch in Madison, forecasters said.
Strong winds are accompanying the rain, with a lakeshore flood advisory issued for the Lake Michigan shore in Ozaukee and Sheboygan Counties. Wind gusts reaching 45 mph could put roads close to the water in danger of flooding.
The high temperature could reach 50 in Madison, which would tie the record high on Jan. 7, set in 2008.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a few light mixed showers late Monday night, then light snow showers are possible Tuesday, with the high only reaching 35 and winds continuing to gust up to 35 mph.
The National Weather Service is looking at a big drop in temperatures on Wednesday with a high near 21, winds still gusting as high as 30 mph.
The cold continues on Thursday at 24 under partly sunny skies.
We could see a slight warm up and a chance for snow Friday and Saturday, then sun and 34 on Sunday.
Borremans is forecasting 40 and partly sunny skies next Monday.
Sunday's high of 37 was 11 degrees above normal and 21 degrees below the record high of 58 for Jan. 6, set in 1880.
The low of 23 was 12 degrees above normal and 47 degrees above the record low of 24 for the date, set in 1912.
A trace of precipitation (rain and snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport on Sunday, keeping the January and 2019 totals at 0.03 inches, 0.22 inches below normal.
The record precipitation total on Jan. 6 was 1.30 inches in 1885.
For the meteorological winter of December through February, Madison has received 2.13 inches of precipitation, 0.14 inches above normal.
A trace of snow fell on Sunday, keeping the January total at 0.4 inches, 2.0 inches below normal.
The record snowfall on Jan. 6 was 11.0 inches in 1962.
Since Dec. 1, Madison has received 6.3 inches of snow, 9.6 inches below normal, and for the snow season which started July 1, Madison has received 9.7 inches, 10.3 inches below normal.