Wet week ahead after sunny Saturday

After Saturday’s brief reprieve, Madison is in for another week of showers.

The National Weather Service says showers are possible behind a cold front moving in Sunday and likely Sunday night with a possible thunderstorm popping up before 11 p.m.

There’s a chance of rain each day next week, with showers likely on Tuesday. Wednesday and Saturday look to be the driest with a 30% chance of showers each day.

Highs will be in the low 80s through Tuesday, falling into the 60s by Thursday.

More than 0.38 inches of rain fell at the Dane County Regional Airport between Tuesday and Friday, according to weather service records. That’s the longest wet streak since April 6-11, when Madison got more than 1.4 inches of rain.

