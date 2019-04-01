It's snow joke on April Fool's Day that Madison could see snow Monday morning, but the prank will be a memory if we hit highs in the 60s by the weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 30 percent chance of rain and snow before noon Monday, then a little more rain early in the afternoon, with the high topping out at 46.

The daytime precipitation sets the stage for better chances for rain and snow Monday night and Tuesday.

There's an 80 percent chance for rain overnight with the low dropping to 37, then a 60 percent chance of rain on Tuesday before 2 p.m., with skies clearing and the high reaching 51.

Less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is predicted both Monday night and Tuesday.

There's a small chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday with a few snowflakes thrown into the mix on Thursday, highs reaching 50 and 46 respectively.

The Weather Service gives a 20 percent chance of snow Friday morning with a high of 53.

Saturday looks great weather-wise, with sun and 60, then more sun and 64 with a slight chance of rain on Sunday.

Sunday's high in Madison was 40, 10 degrees below normal and 42 degrees below the record high of 82 for March 31, set in 1981.

The low of 22 was 8 degrees below normal and 17 degrees above the record low of 5 for the date, set in 1923 and tied in 1969.

No precipitation (rain or melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) totals at 0.92 inches, 1.28 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 31 was 1.52 inches in 1993.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.42 inches of precipitation, 1.54 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 4.2 inches below normal.

The record snowfall on March 31 was 7.7 inches in 1926.

During the snow season, Madison has received 54.3 inches of snow, 6.2 inches above normal.