Wet, slushy snow to make roads slippery through Sunday evening for southern Wisconsin

Wet, slushy snow likely starting in the late afternoon Sunday will make roads slippery and dangerous through the evening in southern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

The snow is expected to reach the Madison area around 4 p.m. and deliver one to three inches. The weather service expects the winter storm to be cleared up by about 11 p.m. in Madison.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area to the southwest of Madison, where greater accumulation levels are expected.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Prepare for snow covered and slippery road conditions this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said.

Even though the storm will be lighter, the weather service cautioned that roads can still be dangerous. The National Weather service advises drivers to allow extra distance for stopping, drive slower and turn on headlights when it's snowing, even during the day.

Temperatures will be around 30 degrees, resulting in slushy conditions.

Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.