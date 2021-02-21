Wet, slushy snow to make roads slippery through Sunday evening for southern Wisconsin

"Prepare for snow covered and slippery road conditions this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said.
Even though the storm will be lighter, the weather service cautioned that roads can still be dangerous. The National Weather service advises drivers to allow extra distance for stopping, drive slower and turn on headlights when it's snowing, even during the day.
Temperatures will be around 30 degrees, resulting in slushy conditions.
