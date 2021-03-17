Wet, slushy snow possible for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday as southern U.S. faces dangerous severe weather

For the first time since 2012, a "high risk" has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center in the month of March. No high risk had been issued in any month since May 2019. A high risk is reserved for days on which significant severe weather is expected.

"We are very concerned about the risk to lives due to the potential for strong tornadoes to occur after dark on Wednesday over the South Central states," AccuWeather forecasting manager Dan DePodwin stated.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 70% chance for rain, snow, and freezing rain before 2 p.m., then rain and snow, with patchy fog between noon and 1 p.m., cloudy skies, a high near 37 and calm wind becoming northeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for rain and snow, mainly before 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 34.

Snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible Wednesday and again Wednesday night.

Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 and northeast winds at 20 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.

Nice weather will follow through the weekend, with chances of showers at 20% Sunday night, 30% Monday, and 50% Monday night and Tuesday.