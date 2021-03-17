Wet, slushy snow possible for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday as southern U.S. faces dangerous severe weather

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin could see wet, slushy snow, with rain mixed in on Wednesday, but no significant snow accumulation is expected, according to forecasters.
Very gusty winds are expected across the area Thursday afternoon and the National Weather Service issued a lakeshore flood advisory for possible localized lakeshore flooding near Lake Michigan due to persistent, strong northeast winds and high waves Thursday and Thursday night.
Meanwhile, in the southern U.S., forecasters are warning of a dangerous severe weather outbreak with damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and flooding rain.
The storms could put at least 17 states and more than 100 million Americans at risk across the U.S. this week, with the greatest threat and potential for tornadoes Wednesday, lasting well into the nighttime hours, and Thursday, AccuWeather said.
The first tornado watches on Wednesday stretched across central Arkansas, northern Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee.
States at risk for severe weather, including at least isolated tornadoes, are Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The threat may expand to portions of West Virginia and Ohio as well.
For the first time since 2012, a "high risk" has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center in the month of March. No high risk had been issued in any month since May 2019. A high risk is reserved for days on which significant severe weather is expected.
"We are very concerned about the risk to lives due to the potential for strong tornadoes to occur after dark on Wednesday over the South Central states," AccuWeather forecasting manager Dan DePodwin stated.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 70% chance for rain, snow, and freezing rain before 2 p.m., then rain and snow, with patchy fog between noon and 1 p.m., cloudy skies, a high near 37 and calm wind becoming northeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for rain and snow, mainly before 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 34.
Snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible Wednesday and again Wednesday night.
Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46 and northeast winds at 20 to 25 mph, gusting as high as 40 mph.
Nice weather will follow through the weekend, with chances of showers at 20% Sunday night, 30% Monday, and 50% Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 49, 56, 59, 59 and 56, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 22, 25, 35, 42 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few, light rain/snow mixed showers Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon; a light rain-mix, mainly south of Madison overnight, with less than an inch of accumulation; possible light rain Monday; rain Monday night; and possible rain Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 36, 44, 48, 56, 58, 58 and 56, and overnight lows around 33, 24, 26, 33, 40 and 44.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 35 at 3:24 a.m., 8 degrees below normal and 44 degrees below the record high of 79 for March 16, set in 2012.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 29 at 7:09 a.m., 4 degrees above normal and 37 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 16, set in 1870.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.28 inches, 0.7 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.41 inches, 1.25 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 16 is 1.28 inches in 1889.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 2.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 0.1 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 16 is 3.5 inches in 2006.
Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.
