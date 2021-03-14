 Skip to main content
Wet, sloppy snow on tap for southern Wisconsin Monday
Wet, sloppy snow on tap for southern Wisconsin Monday

Weather 3-15
After more than a week of spring-like weather, a wet snowfall followed by freezing rain is expected to hit parts of southern Wisconsin Monday starting in the morning or afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for several counties in south-central and southwestern Wisconsin, including Dane County, with two to four inches of snow expected.

Further east, including the Milwaukee area, up to three inches is possible, but some areas may see only trace amounts. 

"The snow may be briefly moderate to heavy resulting in the slushy accumulations and limited visibility," the weather service said. 

A light glaze of ice on the roads is possible for both the morning and evening commutes. 

In the Madison area, the snow is expected mainly after 1 p.m. and will transition into a drizzle or freezing drizzle into the evening, the weather service predicts. Madison may see one to two inches of fresh snow. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be much warmer, with highs in the low 40s Tuesday and upper 40s for Wednesday. Skies should be mostly cloudy or partly sunny, the weather service said. 

Photos: Remembering the Great Ice Storm of 1976

