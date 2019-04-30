Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of chances for showers and storms with cool highs in the 50s through Thursday, then much nicer weather with highs in the 60s for Friday and the weekend, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 70 percent chance for showers, mainly after 3 p.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, cloudy skies, a high near 46 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 100 percent chance for showers, with thunderstorms possible after 8 p.m., possible rain totals of a half of an inch to three-quarters of an inch, a low around 43 and east winds around 15 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast features a 60 percent chance for showers and storms, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch and higher amounts in any storms that develop, cloudy skies, a high near 54 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain are 20 percent Wednesday night, 50 percent Thursday and Thursday night, and 20 percent Saturday through Monday.

Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday with highs near 54, 62, 66, 63 and 59, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 42, 40, 44, 48 and 42.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a few showers Tuesday morning with patchy fog and more showers in the afternoon, showers and a few thundershowers Tuesday night, showers ending in the morning Wednesday, scattered light showers Thursday, a few light showers Sunday, and showers Monday night into next Tuesday morning.

Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloudy Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, cloudy Thursday, mostly to partly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy Monday, and cloudy with increasing sunshine next Tuesday, with highs near 47, 55, 55, 61, 67, 63, 60 and 55, and overnight lows around 42, 41, 39, 43, 46, 41, 46 and 38.

Monday’s high in Madison was 52 at 5:27 p.m., 11 degrees below above the normal high and 35 degrees below the record high of 87 for April 29, set in 1952.

Monday’s low in Madison was 40 at 2:43 a.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 22 for April 29, set in 1977.

Officially, 0.32 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 3.12 inches, 0.16 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 4.04 inches, 1.44 inches below normal. The 2019 total rose to 9.54 inches, 1.38 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for April 29 is 1.74 inches in 1984.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s April total stayed at 2.9 inches, 0.3 inches above normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 5.7 inches, 3.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 57.2 inches, 6.5 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for April 29 is 1 inch in 1996.