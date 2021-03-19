Welcome to spring: Beautiful weekend for the vernal equinox for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
However you define it — meteorological spring started March 1 and the vernal equinox is at 4:37 a.m. Saturday — spring will be in the air across southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.
On Friday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 51 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 24, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 56 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 34, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 61 and south winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 20% Sunday night after 2 a.m.; 30% Monday, mainly after 2 p.m.; 50% Monday night; 60% Tuesday; 70% Tuesday night; 60% Wednesday; and 40% Wednesday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 58, 57, 53 and 55, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 43, 45, 44 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a beautiful weekend, with a sprinkle possible Sunday night; a few showers Monday, mainly late in the day; rain Monday night; scattered showers Tuesday; rain Tuesday night; scattered showers Wednesday; and a slight chance for showers Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 50, 57, 60, 59, 55, 53 and 50, and overnight lows around 26, 35, 42, 44, 45 and 38.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 46 at 2:45 p.m., 1 degree above normal and 36 degrees below the record high of 81 for March 18, set in 2012.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 30 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above normal and 32 degrees above the record low of 2 below for March 18, set in 1923, 1941 and 1959.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.45 inches, 0.67 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.58 inches, 1.22 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 18 is 0.8 inches in 1923 and 1971.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2 inches, 2.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 0.6 inches below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 18 is 12 inches in 1971.
