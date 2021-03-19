Welcome to spring: Beautiful weekend for the vernal equinox for southern Wisconsin

However you define it — meteorological spring started March 1 and the vernal equinox is at 4:37 a.m. Saturday — spring will be in the air across southern Wisconsin this weekend, according to forecasters.

On Friday in Madison, look for sunny skies, a high near 51 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the southeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 24, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 56 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 34, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 61 and south winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 20% Sunday night after 2 a.m.; 30% Monday, mainly after 2 p.m.; 50% Monday night; 60% Tuesday; 70% Tuesday night; 60% Wednesday; and 40% Wednesday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 58, 57, 53 and 55, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 43, 45, 44 and 36.