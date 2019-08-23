South-central Wisconsin’s weather this weekend will be made for outdoor activities, with plenty of sunshine, no rain and highs in the mid-70s, according to forecasters.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return next week at 60 percent Monday, with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 50 percent Monday night; and 20 percent Tuesday night through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Look for mostly sunny skies in Madison Friday through Sunday, with highs near 74, 75 and 76, and lows Friday night through Sunday night around 52, 54 and 60.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 77, 77, 76 and 73, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 61, 59 and 55.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts beautiful weather this weekend, scattered showers and storms Monday, and a possible isolated storm Wednesday.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 78 at 1:27 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 94 for Aug. 22, set in 1936 and 1976.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 53 at 5:38 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal low and 9 degrees above the record low of 44 for Aug. 22, set in 1967.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.49 inches, 0.61 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 13.42 inches, 1.6 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 29.23 inches, 5.58 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 22 is 3.2 inches in 2007.