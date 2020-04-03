Weekend starts wet, cool for southern Wisconsin, then turns sunny, bit warmer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The weekend will start wet and cool for southern Wisconsin, then turn sunny and warmer, with highs approaching 60 on Sunday and 70 on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

With a winter storm to the north and west Friday, temperatures will be relatively warm Friday, then fall as the storm moves away, then move higher on Sunday, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 30% chance for rain after 2 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 60 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s a 90% chance for rain, mainly before 4 a.m., with possible totals of quarter- to half-inch as the low falls to around 32.

Saturday’s forecast features a slight chance for rain or freezing rain before 7 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 52 and north winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 33, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 56 and winds developing out of the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.