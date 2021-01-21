Weekend snowstorm for Wisconsin could impact NFC title game in Green Bay

Next 12 Hours
Accumulating snow is likely Saturday night into Sunday for Wisconsin, though it may be over in Green Bay by kickoff at Lambeau Field at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service forecast for Green Bay features a 70% chance for snow Saturday night, mainly after midnight, and a 60% chance Sunday, mainly before noon, with early indications suggesting that a few inches will be possible.
Light to moderate snow accumulations Saturday night into Sunday morning are predicted for southern Wisconsin.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for flurries between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m., with increasing clouds, a high near 35 and west winds around 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, there’s a 30% chance for snow before 10 p.m., then flurries between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., as the low falls to around 8 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph produce wind chill values between 5 below and zero.
The snow Thursday and overnight isn’t expected to amount anything more than a dusting, the Weather Service said.
Friday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 17 and northwest winds around 10 mph, producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 1 below, Saturday should see increasing clouds, a high near 20 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said snow chances are 70% Saturday night, 40% Sunday, 20% Sunday might, and 30% Monday, with accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible Saturday night into Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 28, 27, 23 and 25, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 17, 18, 11 and 11.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible few flurries Thursday, snow developing Saturday evening and night, snow Sunday mainly in the morning, light snow possible Sunday night, possible snow Monday, and a slight chance of snow Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 37, 16, 21, 28, 26, 21 and 23, and overnight lows around 7, zero, 17, 20, 18 and 13.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 20, set in 1906.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 5 at 5:06 a.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 20, set in 1994.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2021 total at 0.45 inches, 0.35 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.58 inches, 0.96 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 20 is 1.11 inches, set in 1898.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s January and 2021 snow total at 5.9 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 19.4 inches, 2.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 21.7 inches, 4.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 20 is 9.4 inches, set in 1898.
Madison’s official snow depth is 7 inches.
