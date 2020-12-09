Weekend snowstorm a growing possibility for southern Wisconsin after abnormally warm Wednesday, Thursday

In Madison on Wednesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 47 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 27, Thursday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 46 and light south winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 32, Friday’s forecast features a 20% chance for rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., then rain after 2 p.m., with cloudy skies, a high near 38 and northeast winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance for rain and snow before 4 a.m. and snow after 4 a.m. Friday night; a 50% chance for snow before 2 p.m., then rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and snow after 5 p.m. Saturday; and a 50% chance for snow, mainly before 1 a.m. and ending by 7 a.m. Saturday night and Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 34, 32, 31 and 32, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 31, 23, 20 and 20.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts sunshine and abnormal warmth Wednesday and Thursday, a possible rain/snow mix later on Friday, a possible snow mix Friday night, possible snow Saturday, and possible flurries Tuesday.