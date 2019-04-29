After the record snow that fell on southern Wisconsin on Saturday melted away on Sunday, showers and thunderstorms began moving in and could stick around for a few days, according to forecasters.

Officially, 1.2 inches of snow fell at the Dane County Regional Airport on Saturday, breaking the record of 1 inch set in 1988, but far less than what was forecast.

That was because the storm tracked well to the south of what was expected, the National Weather Service said. The Janesville area received 2 to 3 inches, the Monroe area 4 to 6 inches, and areas along the state line 6 to 8 inches.

The low Sunday morning of 25 was 2 degrees below the record set in 1988, 1982 and 1966, leaving a winter landscape of snow-covered trees, bushes and grass that slowly melted away as the high rose to 53 Sunday afternoon.

Showers moved in overnight and will stick around with thunderstorms possible for much of this week, the Weather Service said.

Isolated storms are expected over portions of the area Monday morning, mainly south of Madison and Milwaukee.

Look for fog to develop in some areas Monday night, possibly becoming locally dense, with visibility down to a quarter mile or less.

The Weather Service said there is a chance for storms Tuesday afternoon and night, with no severe weather expected but heavy rain could cause localized flooding Tuesday night.

With the periods of rain expected this week, river levels could rise above flood stage by mid-week or late in the week.

In Madison on Monday, the rain mainly before noon could total a quarter- to half-inch, with a high near 49 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 39 with widespread dense fog, Tuesday’s forecast features an 80 percent chance for showers, storms possible after 1 p.m., with possible rain totals of a quarter- to half-inch, a high near 47 and east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The chance for showers and storms is 80 percent Tuesday night, with a half-inch to three quarters of an inch possible; 30 percent Wednesday and Wednesday night; 40 percent Thursday; returning at 20 percent Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 57, 56, 61, 67 and 65, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 44, 43, 40, 44 and 46.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts showers ending by mid-day Monday, areas of fog overnight, showers developing Tuesday afternoon, showers and thundershowers Tuesday night, ending Wednesday morning, a few light showers Thursday, and showers possible Sunday.

Borremans said skies over Madison will be cloudy Monday and Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, mostly to partly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny next Monday, with highs near 49, 49, 55, 53, 60, 67, 64 and 62, and overnight lows around 38, 42, 40, 39, 42, 45, 43 and 45.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 53 at 2:42 p.m., 10 degrees below above the normal high and 37 degrees below the record high of 90 for April 28, set in 1952.

Sunday’s low in Madison was a record of 25 at 5:10 a.m., 15 degrees below the normal low and 2 degrees below old the record low of 27 for April 28, set in 1966, 1982 and 1988.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.8 inches, 0.37 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 3.72 inches, 1.65 inches below normal. The 2019 total stayed at 9.22 inches, 1.17 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for April 28 is 1.91 inches in 1975.

With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s April total stayed at 2.9 inches, 0.4 inches above normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 5.7 inches, 3.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 57.2 inches, 6.6 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for April 28 is a trace in 1969, 2008 and 2012.