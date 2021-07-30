Weekend forecast: Sunny skies, warm temperatures, open beaches

Only Olin Beach was closed due to high levels of bacteria found Thursday.
The health department cautions swimmers to check the water for signs of algae before jumping in, as conditions can change quickly depending on waves and wind.
There’s not much wind in the weekend forecast, though. The National Weather Service expects the high Friday will reach 78 degrees under partly cloudy skies with dew points far lower than the humidity levels earlier this week.
Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies, though there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms Saturday night.
The weather service has issued a beach hazard warning for Lake Michigan as life-threatening waves and currents are expected through early Friday afternoon.
Tracy Capp of Madison wades into the water off of Bernie's Beach on Aug. 29, 2019. All but one of Madison's 21 beaches are open for swimming Friday as the forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.