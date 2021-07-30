Weekend forecast: Sunny skies, warm temperatures, open beaches

All but one of Madison’s public beaches are open for swimming with a weekend forecast of sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Public Health Madison and Dane County reports 20 area beaches tested this week for bacteria and algae blooms are safe for swimming, and water temperatures ranged from 77 to 82 degrees.

Only Olin Beach was closed due to high levels of bacteria found Thursday.

The health department cautions swimmers to check the water for signs of algae before jumping in, as conditions can change quickly depending on waves and wind.

There’s not much wind in the weekend forecast, though. The National Weather Service expects the high Friday will reach 78 degrees under partly cloudy skies with dew points far lower than the humidity levels earlier this week.

Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s Saturday and Sunday under sunny skies, though there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms Saturday night.

The weather service has issued a beach hazard warning for Lake Michigan as life-threatening waves and currents are expected through early Friday afternoon.

