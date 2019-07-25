It probably won't be as stifling as it was a week ago, but the weather could be hot and humid again this weekend in south-central Wisconsin.
Forecasters are looking at temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, before showers and thunderstorms move in late Sunday night to knock down the heat and humidity.
The National Weather Service has cooler weather in its forecast for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s and plenty of sunshine.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler puts the highs on the warm side leading into the weekend, with highs of 85 on Thursday and 86 on Friday.
Highs differ between the two forecasts this weekend, with the Weather Service calling for 81 and sun on Saturday and 81 and partly sunny skies on Sunday, and Zeigler looking at 89 on Saturday with an isolated afternoon storm, and 87 on Sunday again with a chance for storms later in the day.
There's a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night, and we could see up to a half-inch of rain, the Weather Service said.
Rain tapers off Monday with a high of 76, when we can expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday's high in Madison got up to 84, 3 degrees above normal and 17 degrees below the record high of 101 for July 24, set in 1901 and tied in 1934.
The low of 58 was 3 degrees below normal and 10 degrees above the record low of 48 for the date, set in 1957.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 5.56 inches, 2.27 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 24 was 2.35 inches in 1929.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 10.72 inches of rain, 2.89 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 26.53 inches of precipitation, 6.87 inches above normal.