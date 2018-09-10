Sunny skies will be the common theme in southern Wisconsin this week as no rain is in the forecast until a slight chance of showers on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, Madison and the surrounding area will have lots of sunny days ahead as high temperatures gradually increase through the week.
After a chilly Monday morning, the afternoon's high temperature will reach near 70 degrees. Through the rest of the week, temperatures will climb up to near 80 by the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday: Sunny with a high near 69 degrees.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low of 51.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high of 73.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low of 55.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high of 75.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low of 57.
- Thursday: Sunny, high of 77.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low of about 59.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 79.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low of about 60.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 79.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 76 and a 20 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms.