Week of storms, heat, humidity on tap for southern Wisconsin
Week of storms, heat, humidity on tap for southern Wisconsin

A humid week with a chance for thunderstorms each day is in the forecast for southern Wisconsin, including Madison. 

"A pleasant Sunday is expected, but hot and humid conditions will quickly return for much of the week with thunderstorms at times," the National Weather Service said. 

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for Madison. Humidity will be high and nights will be muggy, the weather service predicts. 

Sunday night in Madison there's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 a.m. Monday. 

Monday should be mostly sunny during the day with a 40% chance of thunderstorms at night for Madison. Tuesday has a 40% chance of thunderstorms during the day and a 50% chance of storms at night. 

Wednesday in Madison has a 20% chance of storms throughout the day, and Thursday a 30% chance. 

