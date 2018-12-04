Winter is definitely here in Madison when the warmest day of the week is only expected to reach 32.
That happens Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with highs expected to be colder the rest of the week.
The sun should return on Friday and last at least through Monday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: Cloudy, low around 23.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 32.
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.
- Thursday: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny, high near 26.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 11.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 20.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 11.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 27.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 15.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 29.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 18.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 32.