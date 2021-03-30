Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see a weather whiplash common in spring, with highs plunging to the 30s, then soaring to hit 70 for the first time this year, according to forecasters.

After a windy Monday that was the warmest day of 2021 in Madison with a high of 65, Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 56 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, turning out of the west in the afternoon and gusting to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 26, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 39 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around just 19, Thursday’s forecast features sunny skies, with a high near 39 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service predicts continued dry weather through Monday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 55, 67, 70 and 70, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 24, 42, 43 and 51.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a long stretch of dry weather, with plenty of sunshine and just a few showers possible on Monday.