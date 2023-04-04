11:00 p.m. Update: Heavy rain and lightning continue in Dane County. Ping pong ball size hail was recently reported in Rockdale. The Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Continue to remain indoors until these storms pass.
10:40 p.m. Update: Storms are peaking across Dane County now. Lots of heavy rain and lightning, including in downtown Madison. Winds up to 50 mph and up to half dollar size hail are still possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for most of the county. Continue to remain indoors until these storms pass.
10:20 p.m. Update: Two severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Dane County until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. One includes eastern portions of the county and the other includes the northwestern portion. Both storms may scrape downtown Madison.
In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 50 mph and up to quarter size hail are expected. Remain indoors until these storms pass.
