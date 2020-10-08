Weather southern Wisconsin may not see again until spring continues into weekend

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy weather it may not see again until spring, with a high approaching 80 on Friday, according to forecasters.

And highs will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s through Monday, with plenty of sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 67 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 49, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 78 and southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 58, Saturday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 71 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Sunday night after 1 a.m., a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday, and a 20% chance for showers and storms Monday night before 1 a.m.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and sunny Wednesday, with highs near 72, 66, 60 and 59, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 50, 56, 45 and 41.