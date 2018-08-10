The National Weather Service in Sullivan confirmed a low-level tornado touched down Thursday in the village of Deerfield, causing extensive damage to a machinery refurbishing company.
The EF-0 tornado, the weakest category for tornadoes, touched down for about four minutes shortly before 4 p.m., according to the weather service, with winds of up to 80 miles per hour.
The tornado traveled 0.7 miles through the small village, located about 30 miles east of Madison. A home was damaged by a downed tree and some playground equipment at Deerfield Community Park also was damaged, the weather service said.
International Machinery Exchange, 214 N. Main St., bore the brunt of the damage. The winds ripped off a large portion of its warehouse roof, vice president and general manager Jeff Klemp said.
Along with the destroyed roof, delicate machinery was rained on and debris was strewn across the company’s 10-acre property.
No injuries were reported.