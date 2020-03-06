Weather rollercoaster bringing southern Wisconsin from snow, rain and cold winds to warm sunshine

After bundling up on Thursday and Friday in the face of rain, snow and cold, gusty winds, southern Wisconsin residents will be able to pull out the shorts and T-shirts for the warmest weather of the year this weekend, according to forecasters.

The weather whiplash will allow spring-like warmth to build from the Great Plains to the East Coast, AccuWeather said.

Even though most record highs this time of the year are likely to be out of reach, temperatures will still surge to well-above-average levels, possibly cracking 60 on Sunday across southern Wisconsin.

The area was under a wind advisory with northwest winds gusting to 35 to 45 miles per hour until early Friday morning, but winds should slow dramatically by the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Friday, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39 and north winds at 15 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 21, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 52 and south winds at 5 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.