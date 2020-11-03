Weather no excuse to skip voting as sunshine, warm temperatures take over for southern Wisconsin

Weather can’t be used as an excuse to skip voting on Tuesday as gorgeous November weather takes over for southern Wisconsin, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s on tap through the weekend, according to forecasters.

The major warmup will come as the jet stream sets up on a fairly flat west-to-east flow but more to the north than it typically is in early November, AccuWeather said.

"When the jet stream is forecast to be near the Canada border, big southward intrusions of cold air are unlikely and warmth is able to expand northward from the Southern states," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "The setup for the weekend will allow very warm air for early November to build over much of the Central and Eastern states and even into part of south-central and southeastern Canada.”

In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 64 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 46, Wednesday should be a carbon copy with sunny skies, a high near 64 and southwest winds around 10 mph.