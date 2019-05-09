If you are heading to Camp Randall Stadium for the UW-Madison commencement Saturday, the weather couldn't be better.
The National Weather Service said it should be mostly sunny with a high of 62 on Saturday, the best weather during the weekend.
Friday looks OK with clouds giving way to sun, but Sunday could be cloudy with a chance for showers.
The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Cloudy, high near 56.
- Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers after 3 a.m., low around 40.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, high near 56.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 43.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
- Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 44.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers, high near 59.
- Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m., low around 43.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 63.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 47.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers, low around 51.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 66.