If you are heading to Camp Randall Stadium for the UW-Madison commencement Saturday, the weather couldn't be better.

The National Weather Service said it should be mostly sunny with a high of 62 on Saturday, the best weather during the weekend.

Friday looks OK with clouds giving way to sun, but Sunday could be cloudy with a chance for showers.

The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:

  • Thursday afternoon: Cloudy, high near 56.
  • Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers after 3 a.m., low around 40.
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, high near 56.
  • Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 43.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
  • Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 44.
  • Sunday: A 30% chance of showers, high near 59.
  • Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m., low around 43.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 63.
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 47.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.
  • Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers, low around 51.
  • Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers, mostly sunny, high near 66.

