Weather Guys' Jonathan Martin authors book on Reginald Sutcliffe and invention of modern weather science

Weather Guys

UW-Madison professors Jonathan Martin, right, and Steve Ackerman, known as “The Weather Guys,” talk about climate and weather science during a Wisconsin Public Radio call-in show with Larry Meiller.

 Jeff Miller, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Jonathan Martin, UW-Madison professor of atmospheric and oceanic science and one of the writers of the "Ask the Weather Guys" column, is the author of a new book, "Reginald Sutcliffe and the Invention of Modern Weather Systems Science."

Less than a century ago, forecasting the weather for the next day was generally considered a practical impossibility. Over the past decades a remarkable revolution has taken place in that a weather forecast out to five or so days is so routinely accurate in its broad contours it is taken for granted. This capability arguably represents one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the last century.

"Reginald Sutcliffe and the Invention of Modern Weather Systems Science" recounts the life and scientific contributions of one of the leading intellectual figures of this revolution. Sutcliffe's story exemplifies how education, practical urgency and creative genius  mobilized by an abiding curiosity  can conspire to solve even the most seemingly intractable problems.

In an age where nearly everyone can cast a quick glance at a mobile phone to acquire accurate weather forecast information, where responsible governments seek scientific answers regarding the likely ramifications of global warming, and where an enormous fraction of the global economy depends on the current and future weather, the Sutcliffe story is timely.

Published by Purdue University Press, "Reginald Sutcliffe and the Invention of Modern Weather Systems Science" was written with a broad audience in mind and is apt to appeal to readers with an interest in the weather, the impact of weather and weather forecasting on operations in World War II, and the story behind the development of modern weather forecasting.

 The Weather Guys 

Jonathan E. Martin

Martin

 Bryce Richter, University of Wisconsin-Madison

