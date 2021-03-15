Weather Guys' Jonathan Martin authors book on Reginald Sutcliffe and invention of modern weather science

Jonathan Martin, UW-Madison professor of atmospheric and oceanic science and one of the writers of the "Ask the Weather Guys" column, is the author of a new book, "Reginald Sutcliffe and the Invention of Modern Weather Systems Science."

Less than a century ago, forecasting the weather for the next day was generally considered a practical impossibility. Over the past decades a remarkable revolution has taken place in that a weather forecast out to five or so days is so routinely accurate in its broad contours it is taken for granted. This capability arguably represents one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the last century.

"Reginald Sutcliffe and the Invention of Modern Weather Systems Science" recounts the life and scientific contributions of one of the leading intellectual figures of this revolution. Sutcliffe's story exemplifies how education, practical urgency and creative genius — mobilized by an abiding curiosity — can conspire to solve even the most seemingly intractable problems.