Don a complimentary poncho and enjoy a ride aboard the iconic tour boat, the Maid of the Mist, to feel the power of the historic falls. Formed some 12,000 years ago, Niagara Falls, straddling the U.S. border with Canada, has long been a magnet for explorers and adventurers, as well as honeymooning travelers. By day, explore the area from multiple angles, via lush nature trails, a water-skimming jet boat or high-flying helicopter.
Inside the Niagara Falls State Park, visit the observation tower for a panoramic view of the three main falls — American, Bridal Veil and Horseshoe falls. Each night, the park offers an “inspired by nature” illumination of the falls, along with seasonal fireworks.
For more: NiagaraFallsUSA.com
