These are, we kid you not, actual questions people Google about Cinco de Mayo
When is Cinco de Mayo?
Answer: Cinco = 5. de Mayo = of May. So, May 5.
About the photo: A child dressed as a revolutionary Zacapoaztla indigenous soldier marches during the re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla between the Zacapoaztlas and French army as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico City, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
AP Photo/Christian Palma
What is Cinco de Mayo in Spanish?
Answer: Cinco de Mayo.
About the photo: A man dressed as a revolutionary Zacapoaztla indigenous soldier marches during the re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla between the Zacapoaztlas and French army as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico City, Friday, May 5, 2017.
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
When is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in Mexico?
Answer: On Cinco de Mayo.
About the photo: A father and son, both dressed as French soldiers, parade before the reenactment of The Battle of Puebla as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico City, Friday, May 5, 2017.
AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo
When is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in the US?
Answer: On Cinco de Mayo.
About the photo: Dancers perform during Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Ballet Folklorico Mexico En La Piel performed at the annual Portland event accompanied by the band Mariachi Guadalajara from Jalisco, Mexico.
AP Photo/Don Ryan
When is Cinco de Mayo in Portland, Oregon?
Answer: We've been through this already.
About the photo: A dancer performs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, May 5, 2015. Ballet Folklorico Mexico En La Piel performed at the annual Portland event accompanied by the band Mariachi Guadalajara from Jalisco, Mexico.
AP Photo/Don Ryan
When was the Cinco de Mayo war?
Answer: There was no Cinco de Mayo war.
The holiday celebrates Mexico's victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. It was a relatively minor battle -- the French reclaimed Puebla a year later -- but a symbolic one because a small Mexican army defeated a larger occupying force. By 1867, Mexican troops had driven France from the country.
Many Americans assume Cinco de Mayo is Mexico's Independence Day. It's not. That holiday falls on September 16 and commemorates the Grito de Dolores, a priest's ringing of a church bell in the town of Dolores in 1810 that triggered Mexico's War of Independence from Spain.
About the photo: A man dressed as a French soldier, left, and one dressed as a Mexican soldier, sword fight during a reenactment of The Battle of Puebla between the Zacapoaztlas and French army as part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Penon de los Banos neighborhood of Mexico City, Sunday, May 5, 2019.
AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez
Is Cinco de Mayo the Day of the Dead?
Answer: No. Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a three-day holiday in which families across Mexico gather to remember deceased friends and family members. It's usually held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
About the photo: Performers participate in the Day of the Dead parade in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
Where is Cinco de Mayo?
Answer: Wherever you want it to be. If your party game is strong, Cinco de Mayo could even be a state of mind.
About the photo: Members of the Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo perform in celebration of Cinco de Mayo before the start of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Sunday, May 5, 2019.
AP Photo/Jeff Haynes
Is Cinco de Mayo racist?
Answer: No. But something like the following story is. Click here for story
About the photo: Keisy Medina adjusts her headdress on a costume representing El Salvador during a Cinco de Mayo festival in a park, Saturday, May 5, 2018, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
AP Photo/John Locher
And our absolute favorite question ... Is Cinco de Mayo about mayonnaise?
Answer: We give up.
About the photo: A man dressed as a French soldier marches during a re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla between the Zacapoaztlas and French army as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico City, Saturday, May 5, 2018.
AP Photo/Christian Palma
