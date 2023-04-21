National parks in and near the Arctic were largely projected to have the greatest increase in temperature over the next century. Declining snow and ice cover will accelerate temperature change in the region.
The average temperature increase across all sites managed by the National Parks Service, including monuments, historical parks, recreation areas, and other designations, was 4.9 degrees Celcius under high emissions scenarios. Reduced emissions showed an average increase of 1.7 degrees C, compared to previous century averages of 0.5 degrees C. These projections largely remain the same when looking exclusively at the 64 national parks, but the historical temperature increase is closer to 0.6 degrees C.
Patrick Gonzalez, executive director of the Institute for Parks, People, and Biodiversity and former principal climate scientist for the National Parks Service, published projections under different emissions scenarios for every park in the U.S.
Gonzalez and his team found temperatures in national parks are rising twice as fast as the rest of the country. Between 1895 and 2010, annual precipitation declined 12% across parklands compared to 3% in the U.S. as a whole.
Warmer temperatures combined with extended periods of drought can impact the plant and animal life that have become synonymous with particular parks. Saguaro National Park's eponymous cacti have failed to establish themselves in the park since the 1990s. In California's Sequoia National Park, the mortality of ponderosa and sugar pines during one particular drought period was seven times the normal mortality rate for nondrought periods as measured from 2004-2007.
Parks can practice resilience in the face of climate change threats. Heat-resistant coral in Biscayne National Park can preserve the reef ecosystem. In Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, establishing populations of rare and endangered plants outside of their usual range can protect them ahead of drier and warmer conditions.
Mitigation alone won't save America's parks, however. "The fundamental solution to protecting our national parks is to cut the carbon pollution from cars, power plants, deforestation, and other human activities that cause climate change," Gonzalez told Stacker.
Lowering emissions to the threshold established by the Paris Agreement could curb expected warming in national parks by up to two-thirds compared to warming in the highest emission scenarios by 2100, according to Gonzalez's research.